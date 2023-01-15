Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119

Barnes 8-11 9-11 29, Murray 4-9 1-2 12, Sabonis 7-14 4-4 18, Fox 11-21 0-0 23, Huerter 4-11 0-1 9, Lyles 4-4 3-3 12, Metu 3-6 2-2 8, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 7-8 1-1 19, Monk 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 49-89 20-25 132.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run