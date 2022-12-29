Sacramento 127, Denver 126

Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run