Sacramento 126, Orlando 123

Barnes 4-10 0-0 9, Murray 1-6 0-0 3, Sabonis 10-14 5-12 25, Fox 14-24 7-7 37, Huerter 3-7 0-2 9, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 5-10 1-1 15, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 47-93 17-26 126.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed