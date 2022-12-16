Skip to main content
Sports

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Barnes 5-9 6-6 19, Murray 7-13 2-2 20, Sabonis 9-11 5-7 23, Fox 9-19 6-9 24, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 3-8 5-5 11. Totals 43-82 24-29 122.

DETROIT (113)

Bogdanovic 6-16 9-9 22, Stewart 4-7 2-2 13, Duren 5-7 5-6 15, Hayes 4-10 2-2 11, Ivey 2-9 0-0 5, Bagley III 6-9 1-2 13, Bey 5-11 2-4 14, Knox II 3-5 0-0 7, Burks 2-4 3-5 7, Joseph 2-7 1-1 6. Totals 39-85 25-31 113.

Sacramento 28 27 38 29 122
Detroit 29 34 23 27 113

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-31 (Murray 4-6, Barnes 3-4, Huerter 3-6, Davis 2-5, Sabonis 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2, Monk 0-2, Fox 0-5), Detroit 10-29 (Stewart 3-5, Bey 2-5, Knox II 1-1, Joseph 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Hayes 1-5, Bagley III 0-1). Fouled Out_Sacramento None, Detroit 1 (Ivey). Rebounds_Sacramento 33 (Sabonis 13), Detroit 46 (Duren 14). Assists_Sacramento 30 (Fox 9), Detroit 22 (Ivey, Joseph 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Detroit 26. A_17,892 (20,491)

