Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed