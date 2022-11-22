Sacramento 113, Memphis 109

Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves