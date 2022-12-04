Sacramento 110, Chicago 101

DeRozan 6-18 6-6 18, Williams 4-8 1-1 10, Vucevic 4-10 2-2 12, Caruso 0-4 0-0 0, LaVine 16-28 6-7 41, Jones Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Drummond 1-2 0-1 2, Dosunmu 2-7 1-2 6, Dragic 1-2 0-0 2, White 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 16-19 101.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run