Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Knicks on opening night MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 9:43 p.m.
1 of8 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled as he shoots by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) shoots in front of New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) shoots over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) makes a pass over his shoulder in front of New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau questions a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) go for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers tip off for the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half Wednesday, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 121-107 opening victory over the New York Knicks.
Sabonis also grabbed 13 rebounds as new coach Nate Bjorkgren celebrated his first career victory.