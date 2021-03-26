Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Doncic-less Mavs, 109-94 March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 11:11 p.m.
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) works against Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner celebrates sinking a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) defend against a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) comes away with a steal against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, middle, as Pacers' Myles Turner (33) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, March 26, 2021.
DALLAS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon also scored 22 points, and the Indiana Pacers hit early and often from long range in a 109-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
The Pacers hit 20 3-pointers led by Brogdon’s 6-for-9 effort, matching the franchise record they previously set this season, to win for the fourth time in their last five games.