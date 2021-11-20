Sabally, No. 9 Oregon rally past Oklahoma 98-93 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 20 of her career high 30 points after halftime to help ninth-ranked Oregon rally from 11 down and beat Oklahoma 98-93 in Saturday’s first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
The 6-foot-5 Sabally went 11 for 19 from the floor while also finishing with 11 rebounds, three blocks and four assists in a dominating effort in the paint for the Ducks (3-0). That included a floater in the lane that started the game-turning 9-0 burst in the final 2 minutes that finally pulled Oregon free against a guard-heavy Oklahoma team that was quick to push the action and even quicker to catch-and-fire from behind the arc.