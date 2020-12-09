FG FT Reb
WILLIAM CAREY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kazeneza 34 6-9 2-2 2-6 1 3 14
Starwood 37 6-10 2-2 0-2 3 3 16
Bumpers 12 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Floyd 38 2-8 0-0 2-5 6 1 6
Whitworth 33 4-12 0-0 1-8 4 5 9
Pittman 19 4-11 2-2 2-3 1 3 10
Martin 12 3-6 0-0 0-4 0 1 8
Thigpen 11 1-2 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Moore 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-63 6-6 9-32 16 22 67

Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Martin 2-5, Starwood 2-6, Floyd 2-7, Whitworth 1-3, Kazeneza 0-1, Moore 0-1, Bumpers 0-3, Pittman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Floyd, Pittman).

Turnovers: 17 (Kazeneza 8, Whitworth 3, Martin 2, Bumpers, Floyd, Pittman, Starwood).

Steals: 5 (Floyd 2, Whitworth 2, Bumpers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goncalves 29 1-5 2-2 0-4 1 2 5
Iorio 33 6-13 3-4 2-4 1 2 19
Flowers 37 8-12 7-8 0-4 3 2 26
Locure 37 3-8 6-6 0-5 7 1 13
Walker 33 5-12 4-6 3-5 0 2 14
Pettway 13 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 4 1
West 11 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Curry 7 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-52 23-28 5-29 12 15 80

Percentages: FG .462, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Iorio 4-9, Flowers 3-5, Goncalves 1-4, Locure 1-6, Walker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Goncalves 2, Iorio 2, West 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Flowers 4, Iorio 2, Pettway 2, Walker 2, Curry, Goncalves, Locure, West).

Steals: 8 (Flowers 3, Locure 2, Iorio, Walker, West).

Technical Fouls: None.

William Carey 29 38 67
South Alabama 42 38 80

A_812 (10,041).