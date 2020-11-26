FG FT Reb
FAU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Silins 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Blackshear 31 6-12 0-1 4-7 3 3 15
Forrest 23 1-10 1-2 0-0 2 2 4
Greenlee 37 7-13 4-4 1-2 5 2 25
Winchester 27 3-5 0-1 0-5 0 2 7
Ingram 22 2-9 0-0 2-6 0 4 4
Niang 20 1-2 2-2 2-3 0 3 4
Martin 9 2-5 0-0 2-3 1 1 5
Boyd 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Davis 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Rosado 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-61 7-10 11-28 13 18 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Greenlee 7-10, Blackshear 3-6, Winchester 1-1, Martin 1-4, Forrest 1-10, Boyd 0-1, Ingram 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Niang 2, Greenlee).

Turnovers: 12 (Blackshear 3, Greenlee 3, Winchester 2, Forrest, Ingram, Niang, Rosado).

Steals: 10 (Blackshear 4, Forrest 2, Davis, Greenlee, Ingram, Winchester).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goncalves 35 3-4 0-0 0-8 1 2 8
Iorio 34 5-6 4-4 1-4 3 0 16
West 22 0-1 1-4 1-4 1 1 1
Flowers 36 6-9 5-6 0-3 2 2 20
Locure 38 4-14 3-5 1-9 0 2 12
Pettway 24 4-5 0-0 0-1 0 4 8
Curry 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Walker 5 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 3
Sizemore 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-41 14-20 3-29 7 11 68

Percentages: FG .561, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Flowers 3-4, Iorio 2-2, Goncalves 2-3, Locure 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Iorio, Locure).

Turnovers: 16 (Locure 5, Flowers 3, West 3, Iorio 2, Goncalves, Pettway, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Locure 3, Flowers, Goncalves, Iorio, Walker, West).

Technical Fouls: None.

FAU 27 39 66
South Alabama 38 30 68

A_945 (10,041).