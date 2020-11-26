SMU 97, SAM HOUSTON ST. 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAM HOUSTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crump
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Ikpe
|18
|2-4
|2-4
|0-0
|3
|3
|6
|Lampley
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Nutall
|29
|12-23
|6-8
|0-2
|1
|1
|36
|Powers
|13
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|1
|Monroe
|24
|1-8
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Robertson
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|4
|4
|Thomas
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Hellums
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|May
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Cook
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Scroggins
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|11-18
|8-23
|14
|26
|67
Percentages: FG .387, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Nutall 6-12, Lampley 2-5, Crump 0-1, Cook 0-2, Powers 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Monroe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cook, Crump, Ikpe, Thomas).
Turnovers: 12 (Ikpe 2, Johnson 2, Monroe 2, Cook, Crump, May, Nutall, Powers, Robertson).
Steals: 8 (Lampley 2, Cook, Crump, Hellums, May, Monroe, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chargois
|22
|4-7
|1-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|12
|Hunt
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|1
|8
|Jasey
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|6
|Bandoumel
|30
|1-7
|6-6
|1-4
|3
|4
|9
|Davis
|33
|11-15
|8-8
|0-4
|5
|0
|33
|Smith
|24
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|11
|Douglas
|21
|6-9
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Young
|10
|0-2
|3-4
|4-6
|1
|1
|3
|Ray
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|0
|Tabor
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|24-28
|11-42
|22
|14
|97
Percentages: FG .525, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Davis 3-4, Smith 3-5, Chargois 3-6, Douglas 1-3, Bandoumel 1-5, Ray 0-2, Tabor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bandoumel, Chargois, Hunt, Jasey).
Turnovers: 16 (Bandoumel 6, Davis 4, Douglas 2, Jasey 2, Hunt, Ray).
Steals: 4 (Douglas 2, Chargois, Hunt).
Technical Fouls: Hunt, 18:24 second.
|Sam Houston St.
|27
|40
|—
|67
|SMU
|42
|55
|—
|97
.