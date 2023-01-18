SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run