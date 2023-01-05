SE Louisiana 71, Houston Christian 59

Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Maring 3-7 0-0 6, King 1-4 9-10 11, Klanjscek 4-10 0-0 11, Long 2-9 0-0 5, Hofman 2-5 0-0 5, Bazil 3-7 5-5 12, Proctor 1-1 2-2 4, Iyeyemi 2-2 1-1 5, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 17-18 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run