FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Days 33 4-9 1-3 2-11 0 2 9
Watford 36 8-12 7-9 0-1 6 3 24
Hyatt 15 0-3 4-4 0-0 1 1 4
Smart 36 6-8 2-2 0-1 2 3 18
Thomas 31 10-18 1-1 0-1 2 2 25
Wilkinson 18 0-1 1-2 1-2 0 0 1
O'Neal 12 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 3 0
Gaines 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Penn-Johnson 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cook 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-52 16-21 4-20 12 18 81

Percentages: FG .538, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Smart 4-5, Thomas 4-10, Watford 1-2, Hyatt 0-2, Days 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Days, O'Neal).

Turnovers: 9 (Days 2, Smart 2, Cook, Gaines, O'Neal, Penn-Johnson, Watford).

Steals: 5 (Watford 3, Smart, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Watford, 14:01 first.

FG FT Reb
SAINT LOUIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Linssen 19 1-2 3-4 1-2 1 4 5
Collins 25 1-3 0-0 1-2 6 4 2
Goodwin 35 5-13 0-0 2-11 4 3 11
Jimerson 35 6-11 0-0 0-3 2 2 16
Perkins 37 10-18 8-8 1-3 5 2 32
Jacobs 23 5-5 2-2 1-4 0 1 13
Bell 17 2-3 0-0 1-2 3 2 4
Hargrove 9 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 31-56 13-14 7-30 21 19 85

Percentages: FG .554, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Perkins 4-8, Jimerson 4-9, Jacobs 1-1, Goodwin 1-4, Collins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hargrove, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 10 (Goodwin 6, Collins 2, Jimerson 2).

Steals: 3 (Bell, Goodwin, Linssen).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU 28 53 81
Saint Louis 38 47 85

.