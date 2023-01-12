S. Utah 86, Sam Houston St. 74

Ezeagu 3-4 0-0 6, Huefner 5-7 1-1 12, Grant 7-15 2-2 17, May 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 5-11 0-0 14, Scroggins 2-5 3-4 7, Wilkerson 3-5 0-0 8, Ikpe 1-3 2-2 5, Ray 2-4 1-2 5, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 9-11 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run