S. Utah 67, Stephen F. Austin 58

Antwi-Boasiako 1-3 2-2 4, Hall 3-9 1-1 7, Cajuste 4-8 0-0 11, Hawkins 3-4 2-2 8, Jossell 1-8 0-1 3, Ware 1-6 2-2 4, Jackson-Posey 4-7 0-0 10, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-4 0-0 2, Tezeno 1-1 0-0 2, Beaubrun 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 21-56 9-10 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run