Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets BY LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 10:24 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) steals the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the first period
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier, right, lays out to stop a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16)
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) clears the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) during the first period
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher, left, battles Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones for the puck during the first period
DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin's shot.