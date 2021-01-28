Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 9:55 p.m.
1 of7 Rutgers guard Jacob Young (42) shoots as he is defended by Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) shoots as he is defended by Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell, second from left, takes a knee during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) and Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4), Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1), Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) and Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) dunks over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media/AP Show More Show Less
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Myles Johnson scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and Rutgers staggered Michigan State 67-37 on Thursday night, allowing the fewest points ever since joining the Big Ten and defeating the Spartans for the first time.
The win continued Big Ten breakthroughs for Rutgers (9-6, 5-6), which earned its first win at Indiana's Assembly Hall in its last outing. The Scarlet Knights had lost to Michigan State 12 times, including all 11 since joining the conference in the 2014-15 season.