Rutgers 83, CCSU 49

Momoh 2-2 0-0 4, Amos 6-17 2-3 15, Ostrowsky 0-4 0-0 0, Scantlebury 2-5 2-2 7, Snoddy 2-9 3-4 8, Sweatman 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 4-7 1-1 9, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Holloway 0-2 0-0 0, Breland 0-2 0-0 0, Limric 0-0 0-1 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 10-13 49.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves