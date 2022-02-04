Russians win in women's hockey after quarantine at Olympics JAMES ELLINGWORTH, AP Sports Writer Feb. 4, 2022
1 of7 Russian Olympic Committee's Anna Shibanova (70) celebrates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Russian Olympic Committee's Polina Bolgareva, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Russian Olympic Committee's Polina Bolgareva (21) is congratulated by goalkeeper Maria Sorokina (69) after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Denmark goalkeeper Cassandra Repstock-Romme (72) defends against a rush by China's Mulan Kang (17) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 A shot by Switzerland bounces off the goal post behind Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Maria Sorokina during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Dragons decorate the pads of China goalkeeper Zhou Jiaying during a preliminary round women's hockey game between China and Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A dragon decorates the helmet of China goalkeeper Zhou Jiaying during a preliminary round women's hockey game between China and Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women's hockey team has gone from quarantine to an Olympic win in two days.
The Russians were in isolation in the Olympic Village from Monday to Wednesday and couldn’t train after one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks so far at the Beijing Games. It wasn't an ideal situation ahead of its opening group game against Switzerland, but they still won 5-2.
Written By
JAMES ELLINGWORTH