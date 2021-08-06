Russia to play France for women's handball gold at Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — It’s a Rio repeat in women’s handball.
The Russian team beat Norway by one goal in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to set up a gold-medal game against France. That’s exactly what happened five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Games.