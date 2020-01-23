Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Donovan Mitchell scored 23 to lead the Utah Jazz past the Golden State Warriors 129-96 on Wednesday night.

D'Angelo Russell overcame a slow start to score 26 points for the Warriors, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games and couldn't build any momentum at Chase Center after ending a five-game home losing streak with Saturday’s victory over Orlando.

Marquese Chriss of the Warriors and Utah's Tony Bradley were ejected with 21.9 seconds left after they jawed at each other.

Gobert shot 10 for 13. He pulled down six rebounds in the first quarter as Utah jumped to a big lead, shooting 61.9% in the opening 12 minutes. The Jazz hit 13 of their first 20 shots but then missed five in a row while the Warriors were just 7 for 24 — including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Golden State's Draymond Green picked up his NBA-leading 12th technical at the 5:28 mark of the third, moving him within four of an automatic one-game suspension. Green returned and had five points and four rebounds in 25 minutes after he missed the previous two games, first with a sprained left index finger and then when he wasn’t feeling well during Monday’s 129-124 overtime loss at Portland.

Golden State welcomed back two others from injuries after losing at Portland with just eight available players — the fourth time this season the Warriors have been that thin because of injuries or other circumstances.

Joe Ingles dished out eight assists, five in the first quarter, in Utah's third straight victory and 13th in 14 games as the teams wrapped up their season series with the fourth meeting.

Jazz guard Mike Conley scored eight points in 19 minutes, playing his third game after missing 14 straight and 19 of 20 with tightness in his left hamstring. He scored 14 points in a 118-88 win against the Pacers on Monday, increasing his minutes from 15-plus to nearly 18.

ALL-STAR GOBERT?

Steve Kerr certainly believes Gobert deserves his first All-Star nod. The Warriors coach has a criteria for picking his All-Stars, and one of them is winning — “players that are playing on winning teams." Gobert, Utah's 7-foot-1 center, fits that bill.

“He's absolutely one of those guys who's right there every year," Kerr said. “He has not made it yet? That's surprising to me. But I think every year he's for sure one of those guys in that group who's going to be close, right on the edge. I think this year probably will have a better chance based on their success, but that's without having really looked at the numbers yet, either."

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert received a technical foul with 6:27 left in third and his team ahead 82-52. ... Utah, which has won eight of the last 10 meetings in the series, swept Golden State for the first time since winning all three games in 2009-10, and took all four games for the first time since 2001-02. ... The Jazz had lost nine of 12 on the Warriors' home floor.

Warriors: G Jacob Evans III was cleared from concussion protocol before the game and played wearing a protective mask on his broken nose following a three-game absence since he took an elbow in the face from Dallas F Dwight Powell last Tuesday. F Glenn Robinson III also came back after sitting out the previous two games with a sprained right ankle. ... Russell has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games. ... Golden State is 5-11 at home against Western Conference opponents and 7-27 vs. the West overall. The Warriors dropped to 7-16 at home. ... Warriors rookie Eric Paschall scored in double figures for the seventh straight game with 11 points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Dallas on Saturday having won the last six matchups with the Mavericks at home.

Warriors: Host Indiana on Friday night before a five-game East Coast road trip. The Warriors have won the past two meetings with the Pacers.

___

