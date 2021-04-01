Royals outslug Rangers 14-10 in wild opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 14-10 in a wild season opener Thursday.

Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The first seven Rangers batters reached safely — on six hits and a walk — but Kansas City roared back with the help of home runs from Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield.