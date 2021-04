Roy Green, a 90-plus age bowler, had the series with handicap high of 758 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League competed of April 2.

Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Dick Volpe, Rich Schwam) moved into first place with a one-point lead over Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) and a two-point lead over Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini Guy Favreau).