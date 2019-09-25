Roush replacing Stenhouse with Chris Buescher in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing will split at the end of the season and Chris Buescher will replace him in 2020.

Stenhouse has driven the No. 17 Ford for Roush the past seven seasons. Although his contract is believed to run through 2021, the team said Wednesday it will part ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion at the end of the year.

Stenhouse has two Cup victories for Roush, but is winless this season, didn't make the playoffs and is 23rd in the overall standings. He won both his Xfinity titles driving for Roush before he was promoted to replace Matt Kenseth in 2013.

