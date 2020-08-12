Roush Fenway signs 12-race sponsorship deal for Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing announced a 12-race sponsorship deal Wednesday with Guaranteed Rate to fund Ryan Newman's car throughout the remainder of this NASCAR season.

The deal between Roush and the retail mortgage lender is a large one in the current economic climate — teams are piecing together funding in small batches as corporations have shied away from multiple-race sponsorship. Guaranteed Rate was first on Newman's car two weeks ago at New Hampshire and will be on the No. 6 Ford this weekend for the road course race at Daytona.

Guaranteed Rate will also be featured in 10 of the final 13 races this season, including the season finale at Phoenix. The company will be a major associate sponsor on all races in which it is not the primary partner.

“We are really excited that Guaranteed Rate has made the decision to step up in such a big way on the No. 6 Ford,” Newman said. “We have a lot of racing left to do this year and our goal is to put Guaranteed Rate up front and take the No. 6 Ford back to victory lane.”

Newman was seriously injured in a crash in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. The coronavirus pandemic caused NASCAR to suspend its season in March, so Newman missed just three races. Newman is winless this season and ranked 26th in the Cup standings.

“As we extend our partnership and join Ryan for the remainder of the season, we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with him and his loyal community of fans," Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat said.