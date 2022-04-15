Rookie Torkelson's 2-run bomb sends Tigers past Royals 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit's three hits, and the Tigers handed the Kansas City Royals their fifth straight loss, 2-1 on Friday night.

Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000. Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller, the second of his career. The rookie also had a two-out single in the fifth.