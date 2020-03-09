Roger Williams’ Brooklyn Cenatiempo All-CCC academic

Roger William’s University field hockey player Brooklyn Cenatiempo from Trumbull was named to the Fall 2019 Academic All-Commonwealth Coast Conference team.

In order to be recognized as a member of the Academic All-Conference Team, an athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.3 (on a 4.0 scale) and must also have attained sophomore academic status.

A sophomore midfielder majoring in elementary education, Cenatiempo totaled 23 points for the Skyhawks, who finished with a 12-10 record.

As a freshman, Cenatiempo set a new single-season school record with 15 goals and 31 points and tied a single-season school record with three game-winning goals. She scored a career-high eight points on four goals against Nichols, setting a new single-game school record. Cenatiempo finished the season seventh in the CCC in goals scored and ninth in the CCC in points scored.

A 2018 graduate of Trumbull High, Cenatiempo was a four-year member of the field hockey team where she was a team captain and was named to the All-FCIAC West team.