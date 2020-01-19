Rodriguez scores 17 to carry San Diego over Portland 77-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jared Rodriguez came off the bench to tally 17 points to carry San Diego to a 77-67 win over Portland on Saturday night.

Joey Calcaterra had 16 points for San Diego (8-13, 1-5 West Coast Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Braun Hartfield added 13 points. Finn Sullivan had 10 points.

JoJo Walker had 14 points for the Pilots (9-11, 1-4). Isaiah White added 13 points. Tahirou Diabate had 11 points and seven rebounds.

San Diego faces Santa Clara at home next Saturday. Portland plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday.

