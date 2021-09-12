Rodriguez's 4 TDs help Kentucky hold off Missouri 35-28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for career highs of 207 yards and three of his four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score from 8 yards with 11:28 remaining, and Kentucky stopped Missouri late to for a hard-fought 35-28 victory Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener.

The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) never trailed this thrilling showdown for the early East Division lead, but they had to overcome squandering a 28-14 lead as Missouri (1-1, 1-1) eventually tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Kentucky answered by taking the kickoff and marching 75 yards, helped by Rodriguez’s 28-yard run and Will Levis’ 28-yard pass to tight end Justin Rigg to the Tigers’ 8.