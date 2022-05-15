Castillo fans Alonso with bases full, M's beat Mets 8-7 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 7:29 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso stood with a sliver of sunlight streaking across home plate, the bases loaded and two outs, hoping to cap the New York Mets' comeback from a three-run, ninth-inning deficit.
Seattle's Diego Castillo fed the NL RBIs co-leader a stream of sliders: low and outside, over the middle for a called strike, outside and then way outside as Alonso swung and missed. Another outside worked the count full, and then the next one dived to the dirt past the outside corner as Alonso tried to hold up his swing.