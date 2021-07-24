Rockies rally, win in 10th as Dodgers' bullpen woes continue DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 2:48 a.m.
1 of7 Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Darien Nunez, left, watches along with catcher Will Smith, right, and home plate umpire Ed Hickox during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, scores on a single by Ryan McMahon as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith waits for the ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez watches during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story looks up as he approaches home on a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon runs to first after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith kneels at the plate during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price, left, reacts after his errant throw to first allowed Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, to advance to second during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers' recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6 Friday night.
Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season. Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.