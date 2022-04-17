Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 3:49 p.m.
1 of10 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and forward John Collins (20) defend during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) attempts a three point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson go for a loose ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) stands between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Trae Young (11) after both were called for foul during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with official Marc Davis after being called for a foul during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, left shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.
Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.