Robert Winston knocks down four first-place finishes

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League bowled on Jan. 3.

Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret) moved into first place by one point over Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam).

Congratulations to Robert Winston, who bowled the single game scratch of 278, the three-game scratch series of 665, the high individual game with handicap of 323 and the high series with handicap of 800. He set new season highs for all, but the scratch series games.

Team 18 (Mark Paskus, Warren Edwards, Robert Winston, Bob Burke) set new season highs for team scratch series of 2308 and the team handicap series of 2875.

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 206.73. John Verdeschi is at 203.74 and Angelo Cordone is a 198.45.