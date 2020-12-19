Road warriors: Stanford caps trip with win over UCLA in 2 OT JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 11:22 p.m.
1 of7 Stanford running back Austin Jones (20) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs away from Stanford free safety Malik Antoine (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders runs for touchdown against UCLA Bruins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) celebrates after making a catch against the UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass and runs for a first down against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Davis Mills threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns, including a 14-yard score to Simi Fehoko in the second overtime as Stanford defeated UCLA 48-47 at the Rose Bowl Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.
The win capped a long three-week road trip for Stanford (4-2), who had to leave campus after Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports due to COVID-19.