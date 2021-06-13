Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 6:10 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game slide by beating the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Sunday.
Riley reached base five times, going 3 for 3 with a walk and getting hit by a pitch. Ender Inciarte also homered for Atlanta, his solo shot coming one inning after he entered the game as an injury replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr., who departed with what the Braves said was right pectoral soreness.