Riley, Wright lead streaking Braves to 7-2 win over Angels GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer July 23, 2022 Updated: July 23, 2022 10:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of10 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, checks the glove of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first on a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammate Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar bobbles the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic, left, looks to throw to first after getting the force out on Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs toward first on a groundout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Los Angeles Angels' Patrick Sandoval pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games.