Riley Simpson puts in offseason work

TRUMBULL — Riley Simpson is returning to quarterback the Trumbull football team this season, in whatever shape and form it turns out to be.

“I’m happy to be out there for whatever we have for a season. We’re hoping for something in the spring,” Simpson said. “I got to work out in the summer with my wide receivers like three times a week.”

Simpson did all he could think of to help improve his skill set after the Eagles went 3-7 a year ago.

His list of goals: “I wanted to get stronger, improve my overall strength, make better throws, improve accuracy, get the reads down and know where to go quickly with the ball, and read the defense to make everything in the offense smoother.”

Football means a lot to Simpson.

“I only started playing in 8th grade. Ever since then I fell in love with the sport and haven’t been able to put a football down since,” he said. “It’s taken over a big portion of my life. It means a ton to me. I’m happy I started playing because I don’t know what I would do without it. We just want to play.”

