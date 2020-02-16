Ridgefield tops St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Ridgefield, 68-55, in boys’ basketball on Friday.

Paul Fabbri scored 14 points, Glenn Manigault 13 and Jason James 12.

Ridgefield (14-2, 11-1 FCIAC)

Luke McGarrity 6 9-9 23, Johnny Baiody 1 0-0 2, Amos Grey 2 1-2 5, James Rush 0 6-6 6, Christopher Knachel 8 6-8 22, Drew Goodillo 0 0-0 0, Matthew Elbin 1 0-1 2, Matthew Knachel 0 2-2 2, Derek Szpakowski 1 0-0 2, Matthew Deluca 2 0-0 4

Totals: 21 24-27 68

St. Joseph (11-5, 9-4 FCIAC)

Jared Grindrod 1 2-4 4, Paul Fabbri 5 3-3 14, Jason James 5 0-4 12, Hayden Gourley 1 0-0 3, Carson Arkay 2 0-2 4, Glenn Manigault 6 0-0 13, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0, Tommy Shannon 1 0-0 2, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Derrick Long 1 1-2 3

Totals: 22 9-18 55

Ridgefield - 16 19 19 14 - 68

St. Joseph - 13 17 11 14 - 55

3-Pointers: R-McGarrity 2; SJ-James 2, Manigault, Fabbri, Gourley