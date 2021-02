The Trumbull girls’ basketball team dropped its season opener to Ridgefield 47-40.

Trumbull took a 12-6 lead after one quarter before Ridgefield went on a 20-5 run and led Trumbull is 0-1 Overall and 0-1 in the FCIAC and Ridgefield in 1-0 Overall 27-17 at the half. It was 37-23 after three quarters.