Ridgefield's last run too much for St. Joe's in girls semifinal

Fifth-seeded St. Joseph coach Chris Lindwall said his team “weathered” many a storm before top-seeded Ridgefield put together one last run to secure a 64-51 win in the FCIAC girls’ basketball semifinals on Wednesday night.

“Kayleigh Carson made a layup with 1:32 to go and I looked at the clock and we were only down five,” Lindwall said. “I thought, Holy cow, we weathered the storm again. But after we fouled, they made their free throws and then hit a three. Suddenly in 25-26 seconds they are back up by 10 again.”