Ridgefield girls upend Trumbull in FCIAC semifinals

Trumbull lost to Ridgefield, 41-38, in the FCIAC girls tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

Sarah Stolze led coach Steve Tobitsch’s third-seeded Eagles with 14 points. Cassi Barbato scored 11 and Emi Roberto had 9.

Cari Stietzel led No. 7 seed Ridgefield with 14 points.

RIDGEFIELD 41 TRUMBULL 38

RIDGEFIELD (16-6)

Cali Stietzel 2 9-10 14; Megan Klosowski 0 1-4 1; Kate Wagner 3 1-2 7; Cameron McClellan 0 0-0 0; Cara Sheafe 0 0-3 0; Kathleen Flynn 4 4-4 12; Kelly Chittedan 0 3-5

Totals: 10 20-29 41

TRUMBULL (17-5)

Grace Lesko 0 1-2 1; Sarah Stolze 7 0-2 14; Cassi Barbato 5 1-4 11; Emi Roberto 2 4-4 9; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Amanda Ruchalski0 0-3 0; Julia Lindwall 0 2-2 2; Emma Gentry 0 0-1 0

Totals: 14 8-16 38

RIDGEFIELD 8 8 11 14—41

TRUMBULL 11 8 7 11—38

3-point field goals: R—Stietzel; T—Roberto

Fouled out: R—Wagner; T—Hampford