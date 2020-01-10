Ridgefield defeats Trumbull

Trumbull lost a 73-70 FCIAC boys basketball road decision to Ridgefield on Friday.

Johnny McCain made 8 three-point baskets and finished with 24 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Mileeq Green had 13 points and Quentar Taylor 12.

Connor Johnston had 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andrew Cutter had 7 rebounds, Jake Gruttadauria 6 rebounds and Taylor 11 assists.

RIDGEFIELD 73, TRUMBULL 70

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 5 2-5 13

Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0

Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8

Johnny McCain 8 0-0 24

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 3 1-2 7

Jake Gruttadauria 2 1-2 6

Quentar Taylor 4 3-4 12

Totals 26 7-13 70

3 pointers: McCain 8, Green 1, Gruttadauria 1, Taylor 1

Ridgefield

Johnny Briody 5 0-1 13

Amos Grey 3 0-2 8

Matthew Eiben 1 0-0 2

James Rush 1 3-4 5

Luke McGarrity 4 7-8 16

Matthew DeLuca 3 1-2 7

Christopher Knachel 9 3-5 22

Totals 26 14-22 73

3 Pointers: Briody 3, Grey 2, McGarrity 1, Knachel 1

Trumbull 10 18 18 27 70

Ridgefield 14 17 23 19 73