Ridgefield defeats Trumbull
Trumbull lost a 73-70 FCIAC boys basketball road decision to Ridgefield on Friday.
Johnny McCain made 8 three-point baskets and finished with 24 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Mileeq Green had 13 points and Quentar Taylor 12.
Connor Johnston had 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Andrew Cutter had 7 rebounds, Jake Gruttadauria 6 rebounds and Taylor 11 assists.
RIDGEFIELD 73, TRUMBULL 70
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0
Mileeq Green 5 2-5 13
Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0
Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8
Johnny McCain 8 0-0 24
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 3 1-2 7
Jake Gruttadauria 2 1-2 6
Quentar Taylor 4 3-4 12
Totals 26 7-13 70
3 pointers: McCain 8, Green 1, Gruttadauria 1, Taylor 1
Ridgefield
Johnny Briody 5 0-1 13
Amos Grey 3 0-2 8
Matthew Eiben 1 0-0 2
James Rush 1 3-4 5
Luke McGarrity 4 7-8 16
Matthew DeLuca 3 1-2 7
Christopher Knachel 9 3-5 22
Totals 26 14-22 73
3 Pointers: Briody 3, Grey 2, McGarrity 1, Knachel 1
Trumbull 10 18 18 27 70
Ridgefield 14 17 23 19 73