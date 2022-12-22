Rider 77, Marist 71

Cooley 2-5 1-2 7, Ingo 3-5 0-3 6, Gardner 9-20 1-1 21, Harris 4-10 2-2 13, Brickner 3-8 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 0-0 12, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 1-2 1, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 7-12 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run