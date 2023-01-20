Skip to main content
Rider 65, Niagara 62

Gray 5-8 4-4 18, Iorio 4-5 3-4 15, Erving 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Thomasson 6-13 2-2 17, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 9-10 62.

RIDER (8-9)

Ingraham 1-2 0-0 2, James 5-9 7-8 18, Betrand 0-3 2-2 2, Murray 5-12 9-13 19, Powell 4-9 0-0 10, McKeithan 2-6 0-0 4, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Benson 3-4 0-1 6, Bladen 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-0 0-0 0, Blue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 18-24 65.

Halftime_Niagara 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 13-22 (Gray 4-4, Iorio 4-5, Thomasson 3-6, Erving 1-2, Moore 1-4, Kasperzyk 0-1), Rider 3-12 (Powell 2-4, James 1-2, Benson 0-1, Betrand 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Niagara 21 (Gray 7), Rider 28 (James 8). Assists_Niagara 12 (Iorio, Moore, Thomasson 3), Rider 15 (Murray 5). Total Fouls_Niagara 15, Rider 13. A_1,322 (1,950).

