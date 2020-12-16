Richmond builds 24-point lead, holds off Vanderbilt 78-67 Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 3:48 p.m.
1 of7 Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) blocks a shot by Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. Richmond won 78-67. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, left, passes as Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard shoots a reverse layup as Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. Richmond won 78-67. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) fouls Richmond forward Souleymane Koureissi under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) reacts after scoring on Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. Richmond won 78-67. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Vanderbilt guard Maxwell Evans goes to the basket as Richmond guard Blake Francis, left, and Nathan Cayo, right, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Nashville. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Francis scored 21 points, Grant Golden had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Richmond used a big first half to beat Vanderbilt 78-67 on Wednesday.
Richmond controlled the first half, building a double-digit lead after just six minutes and leading by 24 points at halftime after making 18-of-25 shots (72%). Francis had 14 points at the break, missing just two shots.