Richard Knopf leads the way at Tuesday Bowling League

Richard Knopf had a great day and bowled the scratch single game of 248, the single game with handicap of 304 and the three-game with handicap of 775, when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowled on March 10 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) is in first place with a seven-point lead over Team 6 (Bob Vagnini, Beecher Taylor, Ron Fiorella, Gerry Cordone) and Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo.

Ron Fiorella rolled the three-game series scratch of 627.

Ray Boratko is the high individual match point leader with 95 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.09.

John Verdeschi is at 195.28 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.62.