Rich Schwam sets season high, Friday bowling tightens

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League results of March 12 has a fierce bid to win the championship as Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) and Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam) are in first place and hold a one-point lead over Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini Guy Favreau).

Rich Schwam had the high single game scratch of 245, the high series scratch with 702 (a new season-high), and the series with handicap of 756.

Drew Kennedy bowled the single game with handicap of 274.

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 200.73.

John Verdeschi is at 193.11 and Manny Cabral at 192.82.

