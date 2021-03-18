Rich Schwam sets season high, Friday bowling tightens

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League results of March 12 has a fierce bid to win the championship as Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) and Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam) are in first place and hold a one-point lead over Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini Guy Favreau).

Rich Schwam had the high single game scratch of 245, the high series scratch with 702 (a new season-high), and the series with handicap of 756.